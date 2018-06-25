Do The Kardashians Emasculate Black Men? [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is ready to spill all the information about your favorite celebrities. Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were spotted together recently. Some are saying that Tristan is trying his best to build a better relationship with Khloe after cheating on her.

Gary then spoke about how the cheating storyline will be apart of the show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Khloe is one of the executive producers and she has a right to show what she wants. Gary believes that the Kardashian men emasculate Black men.

Headkrack said, “No man walks into that Kardashian house and leaves the same. The team also spoke about Blue Ivy turning her head at Jay-Z and Beyonce’s concert because a video of them spotted in bed together was shown.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

