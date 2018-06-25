How XXXTentacion’s Murder Is Different From Other From Other Rappers [EXCLUSIVE]

In a lot of murders especially in the hip hop community we never found out who did it. A suspect recently was caught in the murder of XXXTentacion. Headkrack mentioned the suspect in question could possibly have multiple charges against him.
He also spoke about how some people talk their way into jail. Soldier Kidd was being blamed for the murder, but he got on Instagram and mentioned that people need to apologize to him now. Younger artist seem to brag about the wrong thing and it’s pretty sad.
