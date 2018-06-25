Scotty ATL Joins Headkrack And Delivers Smooth & Southern Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It’s time for Flow & Go! We have a special guest joining Headkrack, but he started it off perfectly. He spoke about Quavo winning a songwriter award and Jim Jones being arrested. Headkrack also acknowledged the kids being detained and taken away from their parents.

He doesn’t like the fact that this country is filled with so much hate and then passed the microphone to Scotty ATL. Scotty has out the song “Rachet,” that a lot of people are feeling.

The rapper spoke about treating this game like a playground and sometimes making irresponsible choices. Scotty had a southern style rap as he delivered lyrics about trap money being used. This Flow & Go was pretty dope so make sure you listen to it until the end.

