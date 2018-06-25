Scotty ATL Joins Headkrack And Delivers Smooth & Southern Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s time for Flow & Go! We have a special guest joining Headkrack, but he started it off perfectly. He spoke about Quavo winning a songwriter award and Jim Jones being arrested. Headkrack also acknowledged the kids being detained and taken away from their parents.

He doesn’t like the fact that this country is filled with so much hate and then passed the microphone to Scotty ATL. Scotty has out the song “Rachet,” that a lot of people are feeling.

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Exchange Rhymes About Tekashi69, Anthony Bourdaine, Lil Scrappy & More [EXCLUSIVE]

The rapper spoke about treating this game like a playground and sometimes making irresponsible choices. Scotty had a southern style rap as he delivered lyrics about trap money being used. This Flow & Go was pretty dope so make sure you listen to it until the end.

RELATED: Headkrack Lands The Cover Of EMpeccable Magazine

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am!

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Spit About Morgan Freeman, Jacquees, Pusha T & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Headkrack

Headkrack: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

28 photos Launch gallery

Headkrack: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Headkrack: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

Headkrack: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]

Scotty ATL Joins Headkrack And Delivers Smooth & Southern Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners
 6 hours ago
06.26.18
Nelly Pops Off On His Dad For Being…
 22 hours ago
06.26.18
Tips to Help Lower Your Cholesterol
 23 hours ago
06.26.18
Maintaining A Healthy Cholesterol Level
 24 hours ago
06.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close