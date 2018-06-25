Why Nicki Minaj’s BET Awards Performance Was Struggly

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Headkrack loved everything about the BET Awards from the production to the performances. He did however have something to say about Nicki Minaj. Headkrack thought that she struggled through her performance.

Allegedly Nicki’s boobs have gotten bigger over time. Headkrack said it kind of looked like her back hurt. Nicki has some hits and she needed to rock them better. H.E.R. also delivered an amazing performance. Headkrack thinks this is a good time for good R&B and hip hop music.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Says Being Single Helped Her Get Back To Music

RELATED: Nicki Minaj & Future Co-Headlining NICKIHNDRXX Tour

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Cardi B Talks About Squashing Issues With Nicki Minaj [AUDIO]

The Latest:

Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

9 photos Launch gallery

Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

Continue reading Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj

See Nicki Minaj through the years.

Why Nicki Minaj’s BET Awards Performance Was Struggly was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners
 6 hours ago
06.26.18
Nelly Pops Off On His Dad For Being…
 22 hours ago
06.26.18
Tips to Help Lower Your Cholesterol
 23 hours ago
06.26.18
Maintaining A Healthy Cholesterol Level
 24 hours ago
06.26.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close