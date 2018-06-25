Headkrack loved everything about the BET Awards from the production to the performances. He did however have something to say about Nicki Minaj. Headkrack thought that she struggled through her performance.
Allegedly Nicki’s boobs have gotten bigger over time. Headkrack said it kind of looked like her back hurt. Nicki has some hits and she needed to rock them better. H.E.R. also delivered an amazing performance. Headkrack thinks this is a good time for good R&B and hip hop music.
Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj
Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj
1. BET Awards ’10 – Show1 of 9
2. BET Awards ’10 – Show2 of 9
3. 2010 American Music Awards – Red Carpet3 of 9
4. Rapper Nicki Minaj arrives for the 53rd4 of 9
5. Lil Wayne In Concert – Los Angeles, California5 of 9
6. Samsung Infuse 4G Launch Event Featuring Nicki Minaj – Arrivals6 of 9
7. 2011 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals7 of 9
8. 2011 MTV Video Music Awards – Press Room8 of 9
9. Oscar De La Renta – Front Row – Spring 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week9 of 9
Why Nicki Minaj’s BET Awards Performance Was Struggly was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com