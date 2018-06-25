The BET Awards were last night and people really enjoyed it. Gary With Da Tea spoke about one of his favorite performances, which was Nicki Minaj. He loved her wardrobe changed, the song selection, but didn’t like the fake horse. Gary believes there were budget cuts and she wasn’t able to get a real horse.
Headkrack spoke about how that could be dangerous, but Gary wasn’t listening. He talked about Anita Baker possibly throwing shade to the other ladies singing her songs besides Ledisi. The other women that performed were Marsha Ambrosius and Yolanda Adams. He also wasn’t here for her wig that kept shifting.
RELATED: Why Nicki Minaj’s BET Awards Performance Was Struggly
RELATED: Nicki Minaj Says Being Single Helped Her Get Back To Music
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Nicki Minaj & Future Co-Headlining NICKIHNDRXX Tour
The Latest:
- Here Are The 2018 NBA Award Winners
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami Roman Sets The Stage For More Drama With Evelyn
- EXCLUSIVE: Raven Paris Goes Inside Jermaine Dupri’s 25th Anniversary For SO SO DEF [VIDEO]
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Stevie J’s Daughter Tries To Put The Paws On Erica Mena
- Legendary Disrespect: Watch Bill Russell Give Charles Barkley The Middle Finger At NBA Player Awards
- Attorney Benjamin Crump Calls Prosecutors Who Knowingly Send Innocent People To Jail [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Should We Talk About Old School Artists Less? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is Nicki Minaj’s Career Fading? [EXCLUSIVE]
- WTF: Woman Finds A Random Tooth In Her Burger & We Have No Words
- Jimmy Fallon Donates To RAICES Following Donald Trump’s Tweet Telling Him To “Be A Man”
Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj
Star Transformation: Nicki Minaj
1. BET Awards ’10 – Show1 of 9
2. BET Awards ’10 – Show2 of 9
3. 2010 American Music Awards – Red Carpet3 of 9
4. Rapper Nicki Minaj arrives for the 53rd4 of 9
5. Lil Wayne In Concert – Los Angeles, California5 of 9
6. Samsung Infuse 4G Launch Event Featuring Nicki Minaj – Arrivals6 of 9
7. 2011 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals7 of 9
8. 2011 MTV Video Music Awards – Press Room8 of 9
9. Oscar De La Renta – Front Row – Spring 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week9 of 9
Is Nicki Minaj’s Career Fading? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com