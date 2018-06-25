CLOSE
#WTFasho A Picture Is Worth A Thousand…Days In Jail

A crook in Ohio provided cops with his picture — by voluntarily handing his license to a teller at the bank he was robbing.

David Menser managed to knock off four Columbus-area banks before he got a little too greedy at his final stop — where he told the cashier that he needed more cash than she’d handed over from her till. The quick-thinking teller told Menser that she couldn’t open the vault without swiping a driver’s license or state ID — so he handed her his license, which she swiped and recorded.

The 51-year-old fled the scene with an armload of bills, but was quickly identified and tracked down from the info left at the scene. (WKBN)

 

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

#WTFasho A Picture Is Worth A Thousand…Days In Jail was originally published on rnbcincy.com

