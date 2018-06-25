Last night, Meek Mill gave a powerful performance accompanied by his new song “Stay Woke” with Miguel at the BET Awards.
Last week, Meek spoke to his fans and supporters in Philadelphia before entering the courtroom, which ended with a no decision, still as of today.
All day long we will be sharing exclusive moments from last nights award show.
Check out some of them below!
BET AWARDS 2018 MOMENTS
[Watch] Rapper Nipsey Hussle Had To Lay Some Hands During The BET Awards
17 Tweets That Pretty Much Sum Up The 2018 BET Awards
Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018 BET Awards
Boom 103.9 Take Over At The BET Awards
Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018 BET Awards
Celebs Slay The Red Carpet At The 2018 BET Awards
1. Slay All Day At The BET Awards1 of 33
2. Tyra Banks2 of 33
3. Elise Neal3 of 33
4. Boris Kodjoe4 of 33
5. Logan Browning5 of 33
6. A.J. Calloway6 of 33
7. Safaree Samuels7 of 33
8. Blac Chyna8 of 33
9. Amber Rose9 of 33
10. Rotimi10 of 33
11. Terry Crews11 of 33
12. Mike Colter12 of 33
13. Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx13 of 33
14. Jay’La Milan14 of 33
15. Meek Mill15 of 33
16. Tika Sumpter16 of 33
17. Serayah McNeill17 of 33
18. DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled and Nicole Tuck18 of 33
19. Ne-Yo19 of 33
20. T.I.20 of 33
21. Tyga21 of 33
22. Marsha Ambrosius22 of 33
23. Woody McClain23 of 33
24. Former BET Executive Debra L. Lee24 of 33
25. Anderson .Paak25 of 33
26. DeJ Loaf26 of 33
27. Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey27 of 33
28. Ashanti28 of 33
29. 2Chainz29 of 33
30. Normani Kordei30 of 33
31. Papoose and Remy Ma31 of 33
32. Tyler James Williams32 of 33
33. Amara La Negra33 of 33
“Stay Woke”! Meek Mill and Miguel In An Emotional Police Brutality Live Performance | BET Awards 2018 was originally published on boomphilly.com