“Stay Woke”! Meek Mill and Miguel In An Emotional Police Brutality Live Performance | BET Awards 2018

Last night, Meek Mill gave a powerful performance accompanied by his new song “Stay Woke” with Miguel at the BET Awards.

Last week, Meek spoke to his fans and supporters in Philadelphia before entering the courtroom, which ended with a no decision, still as of today.

