CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Cardi B And Offset Are Married … And Have Been For A Minute!

Cardi and Offset already married!

49 reads
Leave a comment
Cardi B Off Set

Source: Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike / Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike

Remember last year when Offset proposed to Cardi B on stage in Philly? Everyone expected there to be a massive wedding planned afterwards. Come to find out — Offset and Cardi were ALREADY MARRIED!

RELATED: Cardi B Reveals She And Offset Are Expecting A Little Bardi + The Nicki Beef Is Over

According to TMZ, the two got a marriage license last September meaning that when Offset “proposed,” he bought his wife a fresh engagement wing and decided to stunt for everybody afterward. With Baby Bardi due next month, it makes total sense now that Offset has begun to call Cardi his wife in public as he did last night at the BET Awards.

Get Breaking News and Exclusives Here: 

RELATED: Cardi B Explains Why She Stayed With Offset After Cheating Rumors

Hood love is a beautiful thing, y’all. Of course, Cardi won Best Female Rapper and the Viewer’s Choice Award at last night’s BET Awards but was unable to collect them as she’s in Atlanta on doctor’s orders due to her pregnancy.

 

The Latest:

Cardi B And Offset Are Married … And Have Been For A Minute! was originally published on theboxhouston.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch The Anita Baker Tribute Performance At The…
 15 hours ago
06.25.18
And The Petty Award Goes to Permit Patty
 2 days ago
06.25.18
Will Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Be a Double Album?
 2 days ago
06.25.18
Redman Celebrates ’90s-Era Rap With “I Love Hip…
 2 days ago
06.25.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close