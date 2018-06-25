CLOSE
Does Little Jimmy Have A Permit: See What Happens When A Black Guy Keeps The Same Energy As #PermitPatty

Maybe if White kids got the same treatment as little Black kids, the World would start to see how ridiculous their bigoted B.S. really is.

 

One Black guy hilariously kept the same energy that #PermitPatty gave when she called the cops on an 8-year old Black girl selling water — but to a clueless little White boy. And the results were funny AF.

The gag is, he jokingly threatened to shut down “Jimmy’” lemonade stand after purchasing lemonade from him.

 

 

GOAT!

Does Little Jimmy Have A Permit: See What Happens When A Black Guy Keeps The Same Energy As #PermitPatty was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
