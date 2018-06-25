This girl tossed her drunk boyfriend over her shoulder and carried him in the house like a bag of laundry 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/8St12dj3C1 — Naomi Campbaldhead (@_DiamondKayxo) June 24, 2018

The video above is going viral after one (super)woman did what she had to do to get her drunken man home. When she and bae arrived by car, she was offered some assistance from the driver but she declined and per the caption up top, “tossed” her boyfriend over her shoulder and carried him home like a “bag of laundry.”

Press play to see what we mean, plus the funniest and most accurate responses below.

This how they slept that night pic.twitter.com/wcjpBFnBnM — 19YearOld DollarSign (@CashShmoney28) June 24, 2018

Smh and yet my ex couldn't even bring me a bucket when I was drunk…. — Blue Moongy (@ReasonablyCrazy) June 24, 2018

I wish I knew cause I'm trying to see if she got a single best friend or cousin or somethin…. someone with the same values. — Blue Moongy (@ReasonablyCrazy) June 24, 2018

No man left behind 😂😂 must was in the army — 〽️ain (@_Akoo13) June 24, 2018

He her gf now 😂😂😂 — T'Martin 🙅🏾‍♂️ (@mp9six) June 24, 2018

Watch: Determined Woman Carries Drunk Boyfriend Home With Ease was originally published on globalgrind.com

