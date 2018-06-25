1 reads Leave a comment
The video above is going viral after one (super)woman did what she had to do to get her drunken man home. When she and bae arrived by car, she was offered some assistance from the driver but she declined and per the caption up top, “tossed” her boyfriend over her shoulder and carried him home like a “bag of laundry.”
Press play to see what we mean, plus the funniest and most accurate responses below.
Watch: Determined Woman Carries Drunk Boyfriend Home With Ease was originally published on globalgrind.com
