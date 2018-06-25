Daaang: Angry Customer Goes OFF In A Nail Salon In Viral Video

An unhappy nail salon customer in Missouri let her rage be known in an outburst that has now gone viral.

In surveillance footage, the woman can be seen knocking over a display of nail polishes and swiping items off the front desk.

“This woman vandalized my nail salon because she was unhappy with services received earlier in the day,” the nail salon owner, Sara Nguyen said. “She was offered a repair or refund but she was still not satisfied with the options. We offered to refund and take [the] nails off. She wanted a new set with the refund.”

When the customer didn’t get what she wanted Nguyen said she returned four hours later and vandalized the nail salon. That’s when the surveillance footage caught her and a Facebook post resulted in over 137,000 views. Check out the clip for yourself below.

Dang…tell us how you really feel.

The Hazelwood Police Department is now looking for the unidentified woman for property damages.

