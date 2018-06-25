CLOSE
LeBron James Speechless After 13-Year-Old Son Almost Dunks In A Game

Even King James was amazed when Lil Bron took flight on a fast break.

From the looks of it, Lil Bron has thrown it down in practice before.

But when he took off for a fast break dunk in a real game, even his O.G. was shook.

He didn’t complete the attempt, but it’s clear that King James’ royal DNA was successfully passed down.

Hit the jump to see Bron pass more jewels to Lil Bron and his teammates during a timeout.

LeBron James Speechless After 13-Year-Old Son Almost Dunks In A Game was originally published on globalgrind.com

