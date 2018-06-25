Childish Gambino’s team has made it very clear that they aren’t feeling the accusations that the rapper may have stolen or even been inspired by another rapper when he created “This Is America”.

Not only are they saying the claims aren’t true, they can also prove it.

Fam Rothstein, music supervisor for ‘Atlanta’ and 1/2 of Gambino’s management team Wolf + Rothstein, took to Twitter to dismiss the theft claims. Needless to say, he wasn’t too happy.

https://twitter.com/famlikefamily/status/1011244111754506240

Considering that was his first tweet in the entire month of June, I’d say he’s pretty serious.

Childish Gambino’s Management Says “F*ck You And Your Moms” In Response To ‘This Is America’ Being Stolen was originally published on globalgrind.com

