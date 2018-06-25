The patriarch of the Jackson family is dying from terminal cancer.

TMZ reported that Jackson has been hospitalized and has been battling cancer for a while. It’s unknown what type of cancer he has, but sources told the gossip site that it cannot be treated.

According to PEOPLE, Joe Jackson, 89, tweeted on Sunday, “I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.”

I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/PGcmbulzyC — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 24, 2018

His daughter Janet Jackson shared some kind words about her father while accepting the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards‘ first-ever Impact Award on Friday night.

“It’s beautiful, it’s humbling to be recognized as someone that has had a positive impact, but if I have been fortunate enough to impact others it is only because I, myself, have been greatly impacted by positive people in my life.”

“My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable, my father, my incredible father, drove me to be the best that I can,” the 52-year-old pop star continued.

“My siblings set an incredibly high standard, a high bar for artistic excellence… Sometimes, having an impact can be as simple as a smile, a handshake, or a hug.”

Joe Jackson Hospitalized With Terminal Cancer: 'He Doesn't Have Long'

