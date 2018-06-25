CLOSE
17 Tweets That Pretty Much Sum Up The 2018 BET Awards

Jamie Fox’s opening monologue was Michael B Jordan interesting…

2018 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Paras Griffin/VMN18 / Getty

Good thing for Michael B. Jordan or else Jamie Foxx would have actually had to tell jokes during his opening monologue at the 2018 BET Awards. We love Jamie Foxx, but last night wasn’t his best show. Then again, that seemed to be a common thread throughout the night. Luckily for us, MBJ was seated front row to provide eye candy between awkward transitions. #BlackTwitter was a little more harsh about it.

Nicki Minaj’s Performance

We’re not actually sure how to describe Nicki’s performance. It was somewhere at the intersection of desperate and dis tew much.

The Best Part Of The Anita Baker Tribute

We were a bit skeptical about the Anita Baker tribute because we weren’t sure who BET would get to convey the soul and tone Anita blessed us with. They did the right thing and went to Jesus, because Yolanda Adams reminded us why she was a cushioned seat in heaven right next to Jesus.

Meek Mills Powerful Statement

2018 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Meek Mill used the BET stage to honor fallen rapper XXXtentacion, who’s death sent shock waves through the Black community. Since the rapper’s return from jail, he’s been using his platform to educate and raise awareness around issues that deal with mass incarceration, and the hardships of being a Black youth.

In Response To Debra Lee Giving Herself An Award

Oh.

Fans Were Really Mad They Put Ella Mai On The Nissan Stage

Well where else was she supposed to be?

Nipsey Hustle Smacked Someone Before The Show Even Started

Janelle Monae Had The Best Bars All Night

Fans Were Mad Cardi B Wasn’t There

That pretty much sums it up.

