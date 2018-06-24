CLOSE
Quentin Miller Talks New Music, Childhood & Being Cool With Drake & Pusha T

The songwriter and MC stopped by LA’s Power 106 to set his side of the story straight and introduce his new duo WDNG Crshrs.

Drake Boy Meets World Tour - Sydney

Source: Lagerhaus / Getty

Quentin Miller said he’s friends with Pusha T and he will always have love for Drake, who he says changed his life.

But he’s ready to talk about more than ghostwriting. From his new music as part of the duo WDNG Crshrs, to his childhood in North Atlanta being homeschooled, meet the real Quentin in the interview below.

