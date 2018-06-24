CLOSE
News
Home > News

Young GG’z: 10-Year-Old Ghanaian DJ Switch Is Ready To Rock The World

She also plays piano and trumpet and hopes to help women as a gynecologist one day.

0 reads
Leave a comment
DJ at turntable in disco

Source: STOCK4B Creative / Getty

Ghana’s DJ Switch is living up to her name at the ripe age of 10.

Switch, now the youngest winner at Ghana’s annual DJ Awards, holds down the wheels of steel, while also playing the piano and trumpet. Big picture, she plans to become a gynecologist when she grows up.

Learn more about the incredible young lady below, via BBC.

Young GG’z: 10-Year-Old Ghanaian DJ Switch Is Ready To Rock The World was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fabolous Slides In IG Model’s DM & Gets…
 3 days ago
06.22.18
Joseline Hernandez Getting Her Own Reality Show
 4 days ago
06.21.18
RIP: Former WCW Champion And WWE Wrestler Big…
 5 days ago
06.21.18
‘Black Panther,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Own 2018 MTV Movie…
 6 days ago
06.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close