Bernice Jenkins is back and breaking down all the Church Announcements! She spoke about a kid getting kicked out of vacation Bible school. The child suffers from bipolar and anger issues. He decided to let loose 5 pitbull puppies in the church van and they attacked several members of the senior citizen choir.
She also spoke about the union of one of the deacons and his boyfriend. Bernice mentioned that they just came out the closet and were caught at the Golden Corral feeding each other. Everyone in the room was cracking up and almost couldn’t make it through the announcements.
It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady!
Church Announcements: What Happened When 5 Pitbull Puppies Were Let Loose In The Church Van [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com