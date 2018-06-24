Church Announcements: What Happened When 5 Pitbull Puppies Were Let Loose In The Church Van [EXCLUSIVE]

Bernice Jenkins is back and breaking down all the Church Announcements! She spoke about a kid getting kicked out of vacation Bible school. The child suffers from bipolar and anger issues. He decided to let loose 5 pitbull puppies in the church van and they attacked several members of the senior citizen choir.

Follow @TheRSMS

She also spoke about the union of one of the deacons and his boyfriend. Bernice mentioned that they just came out the closet and were caught at the Golden Corral feeding each other. Everyone in the room was cracking up and almost couldn’t make it through the announcements.

RELATED: Church Announcements: Pastor Ralph James Bartholomew Promotes Pray Til You Poot T-Shirts [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Church Announcements: 6 Things Usher Applicants Must Know How To Do [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Church Announcements: White Woman Accuses Pastor Of Drowning During A Baptism [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS] 15 photos Launch gallery It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS] 1. Bernice Jenkins At The 29th Annual Stellar Awards (2014) 1 of 15 2. Bernice Jenkins In The Studio Source:TV One 2 of 15 3. Bernice Jenkins Smiles For The Camera 3 of 15 4. Bernice Jenkins With The Characters Of TV One's "The Rickey Smiley Show" 4 of 15 5. Bernice Jenkins & Aunt Sylvia On TV One's "The Rickey Smiley Show" 5 of 15 6. Bernice Jenkins & Kandi 6 of 15 7. Bernice Jenkins on "The Rickey Smiley Show" 7 of 15 8. Bernice Jenkins CD cover 8 of 15 9. Bernice Jenkins 9 of 15 10. Ms. Janie & Bernice Jenkins 10 of 15 11. Bernice Jenkins on "The Rickey Smiley Show" 11 of 15 12. Bernice Jenkins, Fred Hammond, Waka Flocka Flame & Ray J on "The Rickey Smiley Show" 12 of 15 13. Bernice Jenkins 13 of 15 14. Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements 14 of 15 15. Bernice Jenkins onstage 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading It’s Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS] It's Bernice Jenkins: Your Favorite Church Lady! [PHOTOS] You know her from Rickey Smiley's stand up comedy, prank calls, TV show and radio show, but here's a closer look at your favorite church lady.

Church Announcements: What Happened When 5 Pitbull Puppies Were Let Loose In The Church Van [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com