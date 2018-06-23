Goon Lagoon: Gucci Mane Swimming In The Blue Lagoon Is A Sight We Never Thought We’d See

Gucci Mane is out here living his best life, in case you haven’t noticed.

The Bricksquad CEO is one of few artists who actually did a whole 180 once he got out of prison. Not only does LaFlare proudly show off his slim, fit physique these days:

The World Is Mine 🌎 A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Jun 20, 2018 at 3:56pm PDT

He’s even doing things the old Gucci would never do! Like take a trip to Iceland to swim in the Blue Lagoon, also known as the fountain of youth.

Gucci Mane living his best life in Iceland 🇮🇸 So Icey land ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/CORTWzmOH2 — 1017 Records (@1017_Records) June 22, 2018

If this ain’t proof of growth and inspiration, idk what is.

Gucci Mane got me wanting to go to Iceland lol — Donald Gambino (@LLSuaveJ) June 22, 2018

After seeing the Gucci Iceland video. We now need a show of Gucci traveling the world and being hood rich cultured for the first time — Southern Associate™ (@SouthernTroubIe) June 23, 2018

Not gonna lie, The Adventures Of Guwop would be a dope series! Just imagine how many times he’ll make this face:

