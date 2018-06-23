CLOSE
Lil Kim Loves Cardi B But Doesn’t Know Nicki Minaj

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

Call it amnesia or call it a case of never-ending rap beef, but Lil Kim had a hard time remembering who Nicki Minaj is during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

t looks like bygones simply won’t be bygones in the past feud between the two rappers. When asked about Cardi B and Minaj, Kim offered heavy praise to Cardi and stated that she doesn’t know “the other one” in reference to Nicki.

“Cardi is my girl. I don’t know the other one. Cardi is my girl and so I’m so excited for my girl Cardi. I can’t wait for her to have the baby. I love you, Cardi,” Kim said.

Lil Kim Loves Cardi B But Doesn’t Know Nicki Minaj was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

