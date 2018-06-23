Rickey Smiley Explains What Qualifies As A Man Law Violation [EXCLUSIVE]

There have been multiple cases of man law violations happening and Rickey Smiley wants to talk about it. He mentioned that they’ve been receiving e-mails and during man law violation they aren’t making fun of the LGBT community. Earlier this week people thought that the man that filmed T.I. violated man law.

Follow @TheRSMS

If Rock-T takes his thumb and licks it to get something off the side of Rickey’s mouth that’s breaking man law. Another man blowing something out another mans eye is also breaking code.

RELATED: Man Law Violations: What Men Should Not Do While Shopping Together [EXCLUSIVE]

Callers spoke about recent violations they saw and it was pretty funny. One man mentioned he saw two men sharing a drink at the club. Someone else spoke about a father and son wearing speedos at the beach. Let us know about any man law violations you’ve seen.

RELATED: Top 5 Man Law Violations [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: 7 Hilarious Man Law Violations [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS] 46 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 1 of 46 2. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 2 of 46 3. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 3 of 46 4. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 4 of 46 5. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 5 of 46 6. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 6 of 46 7. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 7 of 46 8. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 8 of 46 9. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 9 of 46 10. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 10 of 46 11. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 11 of 46 12. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 12 of 46 13. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 13 of 46 14. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 14 of 46 15. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 15 of 46 16. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 16 of 46 17. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 17 of 46 18. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 18 of 46 19. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 19 of 46 20. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 20 of 46 21. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 21 of 46 22. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 22 of 46 23. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 23 of 46 24. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 24 of 46 25. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 25 of 46 26. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 26 of 46 27. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 27 of 46 28. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 28 of 46 29. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 29 of 46 30. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 30 of 46 31. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 31 of 46 32. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 32 of 46 33. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 33 of 46 34. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 34 of 46 35. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 35 of 46 36. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 36 of 46 37. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 37 of 46 38. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 38 of 46 39. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 39 of 46 40. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens Source:Breakwind ENt, 40 of 46 41. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 41 of 46 42. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 42 of 46 43. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 43 of 46 44. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 44 of 46 45. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 45 of 46 46. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 Source:Breakwind Ent. 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS] Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Explains What Qualifies As A Man Law Violation [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com