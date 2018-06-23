Rickey Smiley Explains What Qualifies As A Man Law Violation [EXCLUSIVE]

There have been multiple cases of man law violations happening and Rickey Smiley wants to talk about it. He mentioned that they’ve been receiving e-mails and during man law violation they aren’t making fun of the LGBT community. Earlier this week people thought that the man that filmed T.I. violated man law.
If Rock-T takes his thumb and licks it to get something off the side of Rickey’s mouth that’s breaking man law. Another man blowing something out another mans eye is also breaking code.
RELATED: Man Law Violations: What Men Should Not Do While Shopping Together [EXCLUSIVE]
Callers spoke about recent violations they saw and it was pretty funny. One man mentioned he saw two men sharing a drink at the club. Someone else spoke about a father and son wearing speedos at the beach. Let us know about any man law violations you’ve seen.
RELATED: Top 5 Man Law Violations [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: 7 Hilarious Man Law Violations [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
The Latest:
- Watch The Anita Baker Tribute Performance At The 2018 BET Awards [VIDEO]
- #BETAwards2018: Tory Lanez Is Working On A Latin Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- #BETAwards2018: NEYO Shouts Out ‘Team No Sleep,’ Discusses TWO New Babies [EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS]
- #BETAwards2018: Peso Da Mafia Performs At The BET Awards Experience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- #BETAwards2018: Will Luke James Play Johnny Gill In A Solo Biopic?
- #BETAwards2018: Desiigner’s Been Recording In Wyoming Too [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- #BETAwards2018: Xxxtentacion Was Supposed To Hop On The “Fallen Angels” Song Ayo & Teo Just Released In His Honor
- #BETAwards2018: Here’s Why Blac Youngsta Said He Was Determined To Make “Booty” A Hit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- 2018 BET Awards Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
- #VictorySlap: Nipsey Hussle Slaps Man After Parking Dispute At BET Awards
Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 1 of 46
2. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 2 of 46
3. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 3 of 46
4. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 4 of 46
5. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 5 of 46
6. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 6 of 46
7. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 7 of 46
8. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 8 of 46
9. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 9 of 46
10. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 10 of 46
11. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 11 of 46
12. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 12 of 46
13. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 13 of 46
14. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 14 of 46
15. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 15 of 46
16. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 16 of 46
17. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 17 of 46
18. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 18 of 46
19. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 19 of 46
20. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 20 of 46
21. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 21 of 46
22. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 22 of 46
23. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 23 of 46
24. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 24 of 46
25. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 25 of 46
26. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 26 of 46
27. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 27 of 46
28. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 28 of 46
29. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 29 of 46
30. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 30 of 46
31. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 31 of 46
32. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 32 of 46
33. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 33 of 46
34. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 34 of 46
35. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 35 of 46
36. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 36 of 46
37. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 37 of 46
38. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 38 of 46
39. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 39 of 46
40. Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The GardensSource:Breakwind ENt, 40 of 46
41. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 41 of 46
42. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 42 of 46
43. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 43 of 46
44. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 44 of 46
45. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 45 of 46
46. Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018Source:Breakwind Ent. 46 of 46
Rickey Smiley Explains What Qualifies As A Man Law Violation [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com