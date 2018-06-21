What Should Happen To The Man Who Filmed T.I. With Another Woman [EXCLUSIVE]

T.I. was allegedly caught on film smacking another woman on the butt and her embracing him. Special K mentioned that he got a very long quote from T.I. In it T.I. expressed that it wasn’t right for the individual to take a video of him.

All he was trying to do was show affection to a friend. T.I. believes that the public is misjudging what he did and that it isn’t fair. When Special K found out it was a man that recorded the video he wasn’t happy because he violated man law.

Special K feels that this man should be penalized for his actions. He wants to tie him up and slap him with a pamper of a project baby. Rickey Smiley mentioned that those diapers be heavy because they don’t get changed often.

