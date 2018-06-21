Wow, do you believe in reincarnation? Because days after the passing of XXXtentacion, his mother just broke some major news via Instagram.

After news broke this morning that a suspect has been arrested in the murder of XXX, we just got another bomb shell that no one saw coming.

His mother posted a picture of an sonogram on her IG with the caption: “He left us a final gift”.

There is no word on who the mother is, but fans of his are both joyous, as well as skeptical about the posting.

You can see the picture that his mother shared below.

Related: PNB Rock Shares An Emotional Message Dedicated To XXXTentacion

Related: Hip-Hop Reacts To XXXTentacion’s Murder

Fans Are Joyous and Skeptical About The News That XXXtentacion’s Mother Just Dropped On Instagram was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: