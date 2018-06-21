CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Fabolous Slides In IG Model’s DM & Gets Exposed

1 reads
Leave a comment
auc homecoming

Source: StarterCAM

via THEYBF:

 

As soon as Emily B forgives him and takes him back (and publicly defends him on Fathers Day while spending the day taking pics *as a family*), Fabolous goes out and does some slick ish.

The never ending cycle continued when Fab slide into IG model Fiorella Zelay‘s direct messages recently. The “Make Me Better” rapper sent her a message saying, “You don’t stay in NY, do you?”

Well, what’s it to you Fab?

Fiorella took a screenshot of the DM and shared it on her Instagram Stories and hit him with the, “Nah I’m good love, enjoy.”

Oop!

photo fabdm1.png

Fabolous Slides In IG Model’s DM & Gets Exposed was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fabolous Slides In IG Model’s DM & Gets…
 22 hours ago
06.22.18
Joseline Hernandez Getting Her Own Reality Show
 2 days ago
06.21.18
RIP: Former WCW Champion And WWE Wrestler Big…
 2 days ago
06.21.18
‘Black Panther,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Own 2018 MTV Movie…
 3 days ago
06.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close