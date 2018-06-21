via THEYBF:

As soon as Emily B forgives him and takes him back (and publicly defends him on Fathers Day while spending the day taking pics *as a family*), Fabolous goes out and does some slick ish.

The never ending cycle continued when Fab slide into IG model Fiorella Zelay‘s direct messages recently. The “Make Me Better” rapper sent her a message saying, “You don’t stay in NY, do you?”

Well, what’s it to you Fab?

Fiorella took a screenshot of the DM and shared it on her Instagram Stories and hit him with the, “Nah I’m good love, enjoy.”

Oop!

Fabolous Slides In IG Model’s DM & Gets Exposed was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: