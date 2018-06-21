A Lesson In Selfie Confidence: Ty Hunter’s Tips To A Flawless Photo

Are selfies the new headshots? Totally.

We post 1.8 billion photos to the Internet every day. What do your pics say about your on-fleekness? Celeb Stylist Ty Hunter (you know him from his work with Beyoncé) and I are here to help take your selfie game to the next level with three easy steps.

Get into these simple steps below:

LIGHTING

When it comes to taking a flawless selfie, lighting is EVERYTHING. It can make or break your photo. A well-known trick among models is: find the light.

This isn’t always possible, so to prevent this issue, I definitely recommend using Ty-Lite! Ty-Lite is a phone case by Ty Hunter and will change your life. This protective phone case comes with three different light settings so even if it’s a cloudy day or the lighting indoor is poor, you can still look good!

ANGLES

Work baby, work. Angles are everything in a photo. Knowing your angles is extremely important to getting the best selfie. To better learn your angles, you have to know your face, which means spending some time practicing looks in the mirror! You don’t always have to make dramatic movements, a slight tilt of the head can change an entire look of a picture.

Angles also include the way you position and hold the camera. A selfie photographed straight on looks different than the one taken from above. Angling the camera slightly above your head as if it’s looking down on you, is a flattering angle on everyone.

CONFIDENCE

The most important tip. If you are not feeling good about yourself, it will show. You are fabulous and beautiful and a selfie is a perfect way to show that off! Give the camera a big smile or a sexy smize and watch all the likes appear! Confidence truly is your best accessory.

Well, beauties, now you have all the necessary tips and tricks to ensure your selfie game is on point! Grab a Ty-Lite to ensure you have quality lighting at the tip of your fingers. Strike a pose and tag @HelloBeautiful or me (@TheIslanDiva), I want to see your look!

DON’T MISS:

We Want This: Beyoncé’s Stylist Created A Light-Up Phone Case For Flawless Selfies

LET’S MAKEUP: The Effortless Makeup Look That Will Change Your Summer

#NYFWNoir: Caribbean Makeup Artist Walks Own Path To Success

TREND REPORT: Pastels Are On Point For A Stylishly Sherbert Summer 10 photos Launch gallery TREND REPORT: Pastels Are On Point For A Stylishly Sherbert Summer 1. Celine - Runway RTW - Spring 2018 - Paris Fashion Week Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Victoria Beckham - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. Preen by Thornton Bregazzi - Runway - LFW September 2017 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. Preen by Thornton Bregazzi - Runway - LFW September 2017 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Carolina Herrera - Runway RTW - Spring 2018 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. John Galliano : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. Acne Studios : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. Acne Studios : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. Acne Studios : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. Tom Ford - Runway RTW - Spring 2018 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading TREND REPORT: Pastels Are On Point For A Stylishly Sherbert Summer TREND REPORT: Pastels Are On Point For A Stylishly Sherbert Summer Colors like lavender, eggshell blue, mint green and mellow yellow were prevalent all over the Spring/Summer 2018 runways. While I love a bold and bright look, pastels give off an air of feminine and ladylike appeal. They look perfect when worn monochromatically for a brunch look. Surprisingly, you can mix almost any pastel together and it looks great. Pastels also look great with neutrals. Click through our gallery to be inspired by pretty pastels and let us show you how to wear them!

A Lesson In Selfie Confidence: Ty Hunter’s Tips To A Flawless Photo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com