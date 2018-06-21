Juicy Explains Why Mary J. Blige Should Not Have To Pay Spousal Support [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Juicy is back in the car and discussing Mary J. Blige. If you didn’t know she is finally divorced from Kendu Issacs. She spoke about how Mary now has to pay him a lot of money for spousal support and she doesn’t think that is right.

Juicy is hoping Mary has some new music come out and possibly a song about being single. All of her songs normally tell a story and this would be a good one people can relate to. Juicy mentioned that Kendu cheated on Mary and because of that she shouldn’t have to give him a penny.

One of the Facebook Live watchers talked about how the judge robbed Mary. Juicy then began talking about Offset and Cardi B and how she’ll be bringing her baby on tour with her. We can’t wait for Juicy to come back for another uncut!

