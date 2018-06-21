Juicy Explains Why Mary J. Blige Should Not Have To Pay Spousal Support [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Juicy is back in the car and discussing Mary J. Blige. If you didn’t know she is finally divorced from Kendu Issacs. She spoke about how Mary now has to pay him a lot of money for spousal support and she doesn’t think that is right.

Juicy is hoping Mary has some new music come out and possibly a song about being single. All of her songs normally tell a story and this would be a good one people can relate to. Juicy mentioned that Kendu cheated on Mary and because of that she shouldn’t have to give him a penny.

RELATED: Mary J. Blige To Star In Police Brutality Themed Horror Film “Body Cam”

One of the Facebook Live watchers talked about how the judge robbed Mary. Juicy then began talking about Offset and Cardi B and how she’ll be bringing her baby on tour with her. We can’t wait for Juicy to come back for another uncut!

RELATED: Steve Harvey Is Hilariously Unapologetic For Picking Mary J. Blige Over Rihanna [VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Settles Divorce

The Latest:

Ms. Juicy

Ms. Juicy Baby: Best Of [PHOTOS]

73 photos Launch gallery

Ms. Juicy Baby: Best Of [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Ms. Juicy Baby: Best Of [PHOTOS]

Ms. Juicy Baby: Best Of [PHOTOS]

Juicy Explains Why Mary J. Blige Should Not Have To Pay Spousal Support [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fabolous Slides In IG Model’s DM & Gets…
 22 hours ago
06.22.18
Joseline Hernandez Getting Her Own Reality Show
 2 days ago
06.21.18
RIP: Former WCW Champion And WWE Wrestler Big…
 2 days ago
06.21.18
‘Black Panther,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Own 2018 MTV Movie…
 3 days ago
06.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close