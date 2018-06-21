It’s been a couple weeks since the Cleveland Cavaliers lost the NBA Finals, but that series was over immediately after Game 1, when J.R. Smith melted down, forgot what the score was and pretty much made sure his team would not win.

Now, you can own a piece of NBA history because the jersey he was wearing is now up for auction.

It seems people are taking the auction seriously. The price has already topped $10,000— and it looks like bids will go even higher before the auction closes later today. (Bleacher Report)

Fasho Thoughts:

So … Are Golden State Warriors fans bidding because of the happy memories? Or, are Cavaliers fans bidding because they want to buy this thing — and burn it?

J.R. SMITH’S JERSEY FROM GAME ONE OF THE NBA FINALS IS UP FOR AUCTION was originally published on rnbcincy.com

