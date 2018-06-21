0 reads Leave a comment
Surprisingly, the number of Ohioans affiliated with the Democratic Party has grown substantially in the May primary.
Jon Husted, Secretary of State, tweeted that the Democratic Party affiliated voters grew by 165,432 people. The Republican Party affiliated voters grew by 60,162, and Green Party affiliated voters grew by 3,153.
Ohio’s Democratic Party is Growing Admist November Elections was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours