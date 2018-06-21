CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Ohio’s Democratic Party is Growing Admist November Elections

0 reads
Leave a comment
vote sign

Source: getty / Getty

Surprisingly, the number of Ohioans affiliated with the Democratic Party has grown substantially in the May primary.

 

Jon Husted, Secretary of State, tweeted that the Democratic Party affiliated voters grew by 165,432 people. The Republican Party affiliated voters grew by 60,162, and Green Party affiliated voters grew by 3,153.

In Ohio, voters become affiliated with a party by casting a ballot in a partisan primary election.

Ohio’s Democratic Party is Growing Admist November Elections was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fabolous Slides In IG Model’s DM & Gets…
 22 hours ago
06.22.18
Joseline Hernandez Getting Her Own Reality Show
 2 days ago
06.21.18
RIP: Former WCW Champion And WWE Wrestler Big…
 2 days ago
06.21.18
‘Black Panther,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Own 2018 MTV Movie…
 3 days ago
06.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close