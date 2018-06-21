CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Blac Chyna Dumps Her Teenage Boyfriend, Twitter Reacts

Shocking...

1 reads
Leave a comment
Blac Chyna gets into her white Ferrari while out and about

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Blac Chyna is no longer dating 18-year-old YBN Almighty Jay and according to reports it’s all because of his wandering eye. TMZ states Chyna was upset over the fact that Jay was “slipping into a few girls’ DMs,” adding “She also claims he was hanging out with several chicks after performances.”

We’re not sure what Chyna expected from a relationship with an 18-year-old (if you can even call it that?) but the site reports she has kicked him to the curb over the aforementioned issues, recent arguments, and rumors that he has a baby on the way. Now what’s she going to do about that tattoo of his name on her arm? See below.

Summer 2018

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Hit the flip for the best reactions from social media.

Blac Chyna Dumps Her Teenage Boyfriend, Twitter Reacts was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fabolous Slides In IG Model’s DM & Gets…
 22 hours ago
06.22.18
Joseline Hernandez Getting Her Own Reality Show
 2 days ago
06.21.18
RIP: Former WCW Champion And WWE Wrestler Big…
 2 days ago
06.21.18
‘Black Panther,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Own 2018 MTV Movie…
 3 days ago
06.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close