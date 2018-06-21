You Probably Won’t Believe What G-Baby From ‘Hardball’ Looks Like Now

It’s been almost 20 years since Hardball hit theaters and became everyone’s favorite movie to quote. But with a movie that touching, it always feels as if you’re watching it for the first time, every time.

It’s no secret that G-baby was everyone’s favorite character, hands down. His death in the film is still enough to make a grown made shed a tear. (Sorry for the spoiler alert, but if you haven’t seen Hardball yet, you deserve).

Hardball. Still don’t understand why G baby had to go 😞 https://t.co/DcLXFcXzuo — Clydia👑 (@Just_Clydia) June 16, 2018

Watching Hardball and still in disbelief the Director let that happen to G baby. — Brad Robbins (@CoachBRobbins) June 13, 2018

But is it just us, or does it seem like the actor who played G-baby, Dewayne Warren, dropped off the Earth after starring in the classic film? Well, fortunately for us, he didn’t — and he’s alive and well on Instagram.

The 26 year old is also a dad to a beautiful 7-year old young queen:

🤯 A post shared by Dewayne Warren (@dewayne.warren) on Jan 20, 2018 at 6:43pm PST

Feeling old yet?

Pull Up On The Kid. A post shared by Dewayne Warren (@dewayne.warren) on Jun 18, 2018 at 5:04pm PDT

90’s babies — we’re getting up there.

via GIPHY

