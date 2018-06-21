CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Almost Friday Shmood: When Shaking That Donk Nurtures Your Mental & Emotional Health

Blessings.

0 reads
Leave a comment
OSA Presents The H&M Concert Series: Mad Decent Block Party

Source: Roger Kisby / Getty

The weekend is drawing near and if your Monday through Thursday hasn’t been the best, you’re probably in need of a remedy.

Something transformational.

Something spiritual.

Something true.

While some might remain calm when things like anxiety and stress come their way, others might need to shake it off. Watch how one person in the video below demonstrates both strategies.

my life rn

A post shared by @ quevfromdowntown on

 

How about it?

Are you ready to twerk away the enemy?

Or are you chillin’?

Almost Friday Shmood: When Shaking That Donk Nurtures Your Mental & Emotional Health was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Fabolous Slides In IG Model’s DM & Gets…
 22 hours ago
06.22.18
Joseline Hernandez Getting Her Own Reality Show
 2 days ago
06.21.18
RIP: Former WCW Champion And WWE Wrestler Big…
 2 days ago
06.21.18
‘Black Panther,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Own 2018 MTV Movie…
 3 days ago
06.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close