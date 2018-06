We’re all guilty of lying sometimes, but some lies are so tiny do they actually even count? The hashtag #ThingsILieAbout went viral and we couldn’t ignore it, as we can almost guarantee you’ll find at least one little white lie you’ve told on the flip.

5 White Lies We’re All Guilty Of Telling From Time To Time was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: