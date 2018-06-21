A suspect has been charged in the murder of rapper XXXtentacion.
XXXTentacion's alleged murderer is in custody … TMZ has confirmed. The suspect's name is Dedrick D. Williams, and Broward County Sheriff's Dept. took the 22-year-old into custody Wednesday evening at 6:20 PM, and booked him or first degree murder. See our Instagram Story for more. #tmz #xxxtentacion
22-year-old Dedrick D. Williams was arrested Wednesday evening by Broward County Sheriff County police and charged with First Degree Murder. XXXtenacion’s mother received word of the arrest during a candlelight vigil for the rapper
XXXtenacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy was killed Monday in a reported robbery attempted. He was only 20 years old.
RELATED: Psychologist Weighs In On The Mental Toll Of Viewing Viral Disturbing Content After Death Of Rapper XXXtentacion
RELATED: XXXTentacion’s Ex Girlfriend & Reported Abuse Victim Responds To His Death
In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018
In Memoriam: Celebrity Deaths In 2018
1. Edwin HawkinsSource:Getty 1 of 8
2. Reg. E CatheySource:Getty 2 of 8
3. Dennis EdwardsSource:Getty 3 of 8
4. John MahoneySource:Getty 4 of 8
5. Keith JacksonSource:Getty 5 of 8
6. Jerry Van DykeSource:Getty 6 of 8
7. Lovebug starskiSource:Getty 7 of 8
8. Craig MackSource:Getty 8 of 8
A Suspect Is Charged in The Murder of XXXtentacion was originally published on kysdc.com