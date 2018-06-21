A Suspect Is Charged in The Murder of XXXtentacion

XXXTentacion's alleged murderer is in custody … TMZ has confirmed. The suspect's name is Dedrick D. Williams, and Broward County Sheriff's Dept. took the 22-year-old into custody Wednesday evening at 6:20 PM, and booked him or first degree murder. See our Instagram Story for more. #tmz #xxxtentacion

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv) on Jun 21, 2018 at 5:30am PDT