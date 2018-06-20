Celebrities Slam Tender Age Shelters For Migrant Kids Separated From Their Families

Once again, policies under the Trump administration are sending chills up people’s spines.

According to The Associated Press, officials from his administration have been detaining babies and other young children forcibly separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. The kids are being sent to at least three “tender age” shelters in South Texas. A fourth one is also planned for Houston, and it would hold up to 240 children in a warehouse previously meant for people displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Lawyers and medical providers have visited some of the shelters and described them as “play rooms of crying preschool-age children in crisis.”

“Children are biologically programmed to grow best in the care of a parent figure,” said Alicia Lieberman, who runs the Early Trauma Treatment Network at University of California, San Francisco. “When that bond is broken through long and unexpected separations with no set timeline for reunion, children respond at the deepest physiological and emotional levels.”

The separations come after the White House announced its zero tolerance policy in early May. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said that the U.S. government would criminally prosecute everyone who crosses the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. Children would then be separated from their family and be sent into “government care.” Since the announcement of the policy, more than 2,300 children have been separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The United Nations, some Democratic and Republican lawmakers, and religious groups have slammed the separation policy, calling it inhumane. Images of some children in cages inside U.S. Border Patrol processing stations have rocked people to their core.

Even news anchor Rachel Maddow, who usually keeps it together on air, broke down when trying to reveal the news of tender age shelters.

This is Rachel Maddow upon getting the breaking news that Trump has established detention centers for babies who've been forcefully taken from their parents. FULL STORY: https://t.co/By54MCjWmQ pic.twitter.com/OX2XBNVKM4 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) June 20, 2018

The influx of child separations have sparked outrage on social media and in celebrity circles.

Hashtags like #KeepFamiliesTogether have gained traction and folks have been posting links on how to fight the separation actions. Swipe through to peep some celebrity and Twitter reactions.

