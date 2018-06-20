Oooo: Instagram Could Be Coming For YouTube’s Wig With New IGTV

Folks…Instagram is at again!

After coming for Snapchat’s life by creating Insta Stories in 2016, IG now seems to be coming for YouTube with their new long-form video sharing.

At a San Francisco event on Wednesday, Instagram announced IGTV for Instagram creators. It will be a feature within the main Instagram app and it will be it’s own separate app for iOS and Android. As soon as people log into IGTV it will automatically play vertical long-form videos from people you follow.

Similar to turning on a TV, but without the big TV networks.

At launch, IGTV will not involve any ads and the company has yet to create a revenue sharing agreement with creators. However, IG eventually wants creators to make a living off the service. They’ve already partnered with a few IG personalities to pre-populate the service with content. Brands and media organizations will also be invited to participate.

Beauty vlogger Manny Gutierrez, video game streamer Ninja, and fitness personality Katie Austin are just a few of the creators who were invited to test IGTV.

The new video service will allow users to upload up to ten minutes of video to Instagram, while people with larger followings can upload up to an hour of video. Eventually, the Facebook-owned company hopes to let users post videos of unlimited length, according to Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom.

So yea…like I said, Instagram now seems to be coming for YouTube.

That’s not to say YouTube should be severely threatened by IGTV, considering YouTube does non-vertical video content and they have YouTube red.

But IG is definitely making the competition stiff!

