9 O'Clock News
Blac Chyna and Teen Boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay Breakup After 3 Months of Dating

Blac Chyna hosted at The Pool After Dark

Source: Tom Briglia / Getty

Blac Chyna had everybody turning heads when it was released that the 30-year-old was dating an 18-year-old who goes by YBN Almighty who she met on the website Christian Mingle.

Here we are 3 months later, and it’s being reported that the two have split.

The news may come as a surprise to some, especially because Blac Chyna had reportedly gotten his name tattooed on her arm in the short time they were together.

The announcement was made on YBN Almighty’s Instagram story, where he simply wrote, “@blacchyna and I Are No Longer Together”.

Blac Chyna and Teen Boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay Breakup After 3 Months of Dating was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Photos
