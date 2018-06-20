CLOSE
Joseline Hernandez Getting Her Own Reality Show

2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

via The ShadeRoom

The show is set to begin production at the end of July and will be produced by Carlos King, who has produced #RHOA and other notable shows as well. Joseline is the executive producer so sis is out here getting these coins. She also negotiated a deal with the network and got them to agree to produce a Latin single.

If you remember Joseline also executive produced her “LHH” delivery special on VH1 and it did crazy numbers so I’m sure this show will do extremely well.

 

Joseline Hernandez Getting Her Own Reality Show was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

