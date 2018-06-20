On World Refugee Day Kimora Lee Simmons Brings Awareness To Child Exploitation And Trafficking

Kimora Lee Simmons is using her platform to make change on World Refugee Day. The fashion designer is currently on the ground in Greece with her kids and The Unmentionables. The Unmentionables invests in community-led and evidence-based programs to create long-term change in the areas of health and wellness for displaced people. The organization provides supplies, education, and support to refugees entering Greece.

Simmons and her children are currently meeting with refugees, listening to stories and learning what can be done to help the refugee population. The former model and current fashion designer said, “I am deeply grateful to support World Refugee Day and that I can expose my own children to opportunities to make true, hands-on impact for the greater good. There are so many strife-torn families and separated children that need our collective protection as fellow humas to ensure their safety – how can we turn a blind eye?”

In April, Simmons was named Global Ambassador to The Unmentionables and committed to protecting refugees from exploitation and trafficking. Simmons provided a heavy donation to the organization and along with donations from Giving Tuesday in 2017, The Unmentionables was able to open a new resource center for refugees in Athens, Greece. This is the resource center that Simmons and her children are working out of during their time in Greece.

RELATED: Report: Department Of Homeland Security Drafts Order To End Migrant Family Separation

Greece is a major entry point for refugees from sub-Sahara Africa and the Middle East, currently housing over 50,000 refugees. Earlier this year, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) expressed serious concern for the safety of women and children on Greece’s islands, called “hotspots,” specifically concerned about overcrowding and a lack of hygiene. In 2017, UNICEF warned that over 1,800 unaccompanied children were without proper care and shelter in Greece alone. The number of children arriving alone are unprecedented and currently over 75% of migrant and refugee children trying to reach Europe via te Central Mediterranean route face high levels of exploitation, sexual abuse and trafficking.

Simmons explained, “It’s incredibly important to me to expose this global crisis and bring attention to the level of deep, humanitarian need that exists to support persecuted people around the world.”

You can find out more about The Unmentionables, here.

DON’T MISS:

DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We Are The Dream’ Campaign Helping Undocumented Immigrants

Matt Barnes Starts College Fund For Stephon Clark’s Two Children

Dear Kim Kardashian, Since Trump Listens To You, Can You Help Out With This Too?

On World Refugee Day Kimora Lee Simmons Brings Awareness To Child Exploitation And Trafficking was originally published on hellobeautiful.com