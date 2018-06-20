All The Summer Concerts We’re Looking Forward To

It’s only June and it’s already shaping up to be a pretty dope summer! There’s so many incredible concerts happening over the next few months that you’d be crazy not to check out at least one of these artists when they hit your hometown. From the Carters to Bruno Mars, our summer nights will now be filled with phenomenal performances from some of the greats!

On The Run II

The Carters are on the run for the second time around and if you’re ready to have you edges snatched again and again, then get yourself a ticket to this show, pronto! After the vulnerability of Beyonce’s Lemonade and Jay’s 4:44, we’re all left wondering what else can this couple do to keep us on our toes?

24K Magic World Tour

If you’ve ever seen Bruno in concert then you know he brings the heat and his 24k Magic tour is not one to be missed! This year, the tour stops in Australia, Europe and kicks off in North America in September. He’s also adding Cardi B to the North American leg so we’ll be able to see them “dripping in finesse” live!

Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour

Drake is preparing to hit the road with Migos this July as they kick off their “Aubrey & The Three Amgios Tour.” Whenever this crew links up they give us nothing but the hits. From Versace to “Walk It, Talk It”, the whole arena will be lit for the entire performance.

NickiHndrxx

Although this tour technically doesn’t start until the fall, it’s still on our radar as a must see this year. The NICKIHNDRXX tour with Nicki Minaj and Future will hit 28 cities in North America and conclude in Las Vegas in November. Nicki and Future have both teased new music on their social accounts, so it’s only right that they hit the road together to perform their greatest songs live! Tickets go on sale this Friday!

Janet Jackson

This one is a no brainer: Janet Jackson is a living legend, period! The Unbreakable World Tour is actually about two years in the making as the tour was postponed in 2016 after Jackson’s pregnancy. Now, Miss Jackson will be hitting the road again this July and kicking off shows at the annual Essence Festival in New Orleans. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Janet Jackson live yet, I HIGHLY recommend you do so!

