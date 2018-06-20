Will The Kardashians Ruin Tiffany Haddish’s Career For MTV Movie & TV Awards Joke? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tiffany Haddish did an amazing job hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards, but Gary With Da Tea thinks she might regret talking about the Kardashian family. While hosting she spoke about being the first Black woman to host the show and even wore the famous Alexander McQueen dress for the fourth time.
After that she made a comment about the Kardashian family especially Kris Jenner.
RELATED: Is Beyonce Trying To Take Media Attention Away From Kim Kardashian? [EXCLUSIVE]
She spoke about how they are similar to a Star Wars franchise where a women that wears a Black mask is in control. Tiffany also commented that they love to date Black men. Gary hopes that nothing happens to her career after what she said, but we hope the family took it as a joke.
RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Says Internet Speculation Was Right About Beyonce Biter
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Chadwick Boseman Honors Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr. With His “Best Hero” MTV Movie Award [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- #TBT: That Time A ‘Moesha’ Cast Member Held Their Own Against Usher
- Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Will Not Allow Atlanta Jails To House New ICE Detainees
- A Suspect Is Charged in The Murder of XXXtentacion
- Man Arrested For Approaching Young Girls At Ohio Zoo
- New Scam Alert! You Won’t Be NIKE’s New Brand Ambassador — Sorry
- What’s Black Tony Doing At Rickey Smiley’s Mom’s House? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Dos & Don’ts For Beyonce Alowishus & StarterCAM’s Son’s First Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- LOL: This Burglar Thought He Was Ethan Hunt The Way He Broke Into A Shop
- Why Beyonce & Jay-Z’s On The Run Tour II Is Changing [EXCLUSIVE]
- Teyana Taylor Is Bringing That Fire To The Devil Girls This Season On ‘Hot The Floor’
11 Hilarious Memes Dragging Kim Kardashian’s Photo Op With Trump
11 Hilarious Memes Dragging Kim Kardashian’s Photo Op With Trump
1. SMH1 of 6
2. This Twitter User Predicted It Was About To Go Down…2 of 6
3.3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
Will The Kardashians Ruin Tiffany Haddish’s Career For MTV Movie & TV Awards Joke? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com