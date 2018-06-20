Jamie Foxx made headlines after he was accused of slapping a woman with his penis. Special K brought up the story again and mentioned that the accuser is now experiencing some trauma. She also is going through PTSD after hearing the names Wille Dixon or Richard.
The woman doesn’t like seeing corndogs, pickles or mushrooms as well. Special K also talked about her getting scared when Dodge Magnums pull up. Aretha Franklin made the news as well for filing a complaint because a man fell asleep while he was giving her a massage at a spa.
RELATED: Why The Allegations Against Jamie Foxx Are Making People Think Of Him Differently [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping Woman With Private Part, Promises To Fight Charge
RELATED: Jamie Foxx Set To Star In Todd McFarlane’s Spawn Movie
Jamie Foxx Through The Years
Names That Traumatize Jamie Foxx’s Accuser [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com