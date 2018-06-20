Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters this weekend and we get to meet some new characters who get to run from dinosaurs, Zia and Franklin. I sat down with Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda to discuss their roles in Fallen Kingdom, what they think of owning dinosaurs and a lot more.

Watch the interview above and be sure to go see Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Daniella Pineda Was Happy To Be A Nasty Woman For Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: