Woah! 3.4M Dollar Cocaine Bust in Columbus!

Investigators in Columbus were tipped off about a large drug operation happening and stopped a semi that lead to a search warrant at a warehouse on East 5th Avenue near Stelzer Road. Authorities ended up seizing 34 kilos of cocaine worth an estimated $3.4 million along with more than $500,000 in cash, two stolen firearms, and multiple vehicles.

According to ABC6 six people were arrested on drug charges

  • Jesse Montelongo-Rangel, held on $20 million bond
  • Luis Villareal, held on $20 million bond
  • Juan Vela, Jr., held on $20 million bond
  • Antwonne Hunter, held on $20 million bond
  • Toinairis Hunter, held on $7.5 million bond
  • Davion Craig, held on $7.5 million bond

“Antwone and Toinairis Hunter are both from Columbus. Vela, Villareal, and Montelongo-Rangel are from Texas, and Davion Craig is from Charlotte, North Carolina.”

