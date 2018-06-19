Woah! 3.4M Dollar Cocaine Bust in Columbus!

1 reads Leave a comment
Investigators in Columbus were tipped off about a large drug operation happening and stopped a semi that lead to a search warrant at a warehouse on East 5th Avenue near Stelzer Road. Authorities ended up seizing 34 kilos of cocaine worth an estimated $3.4 million along with more than $500,000 in cash, two stolen firearms, and multiple vehicles.
According to ABC6 six people were arrested on drug charges
- Jesse Montelongo-Rangel, held on $20 million bond
- Luis Villareal, held on $20 million bond
- Juan Vela, Jr., held on $20 million bond
- Antwonne Hunter, held on $20 million bond
- Toinairis Hunter, held on $7.5 million bond
- Davion Craig, held on $7.5 million bond
“Antwone and Toinairis Hunter are both from Columbus. Vela, Villareal, and Montelongo-Rangel are from Texas, and Davion Craig is from Charlotte, North Carolina.”
