Investigators in Columbus were tipped off about a large drug operation happening and stopped a semi that lead to a search warrant at a warehouse on East 5th Avenue near Stelzer Road. Authorities ended up seizing 34 kilos of cocaine worth an estimated $3.4 million along with more than $500,000 in cash, two stolen firearms, and multiple vehicles.

According to ABC6 six people were arrested on drug charges

Jesse Montelongo-Rangel, held on $20 million bond

Luis Villareal, held on $20 million bond

Juan Vela, Jr., held on $20 million bond

Antwonne Hunter, held on $20 million bond

Toinairis Hunter, held on $7.5 million bond

Davion Craig, held on $7.5 million bond

“Antwone and Toinairis Hunter are both from Columbus. Vela, Villareal, and Montelongo-Rangel are from Texas, and Davion Craig is from Charlotte, North Carolina.”

Famous Ohioans 23 photos Launch gallery Famous Ohioans 1. Terrence Howard Source:Getty 1 of 23 2. Katt Williams Source:Getty 2 of 23 3. Arsenio Hall Source:Getty 3 of 23 4. Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow Source:Getty 4 of 23 5. Bootsy Collins Source:Getty 5 of 23 6. Halle Berry Source:Getty 6 of 23 7. Katt Williams Source:Getty 7 of 23 8. George Clooney 8 of 23 9. LeBron James Source:Getty 9 of 23 10. Anita Baker 10 of 23 11. John Legend 11 of 23 12. Katie Holmes 12 of 23 13. Dave Chappelle 13 of 23 14. Kid Cudi 14 of 23 15. Steven Spielberg 15 of 23 16. Drew Carey 16 of 23 17. Nancy Wilson 17 of 23 18. Sarah Jessica Parker 18 of 23 19. Neil Armstrong 19 of 23 20. Phillip Michael Thomas 20 of 23 21. Thomas Edison 21 of 23 22. Kym Whitley 22 of 23 23. Steve Harvey 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Ohioans Famous Ohioans

The Latest:

Woah! 3.4M Dollar Cocaine Bust in Columbus! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com