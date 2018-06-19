Jeff Johnson: “You Can Have Strong Immigration Policies And Still Treat People Like They’re Human” [EXCLUSIVE]

Jeff Johnson is back and discussing the disgusting behavior of Donald Trump and how he’s allowing children and parents to be separated. Jeff believes that Trump created all this mess and is dehumanizing a group of people. He mentioned the pictures of seeing the children behind gates and in detention facilities is tragic.

There is a huge group of people that believe what is happening is okay and paints a horrible picture of this country.

He also spoke about the 24-hour Art Festival in Trenton, NJ that left 17 people shot. It had to do with gang violence and Jeff mentioned that he doesn’t understand why it wasn’t national news. This speaks to how people view Black people and our communities because if this happened in Austin or Miami we would all know. Jeff also spoke about an elementary school that changed its name to Barack Obama Elementary School.

