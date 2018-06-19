Warryn & Erica Campbell Tell How Faith & Lifestyle Changes Helped Him Bounce Back From Health Scares [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 06.19.18
Warryn Campbell and Erica Campbell are about to let fans in on how it is to raise a family, have successful music careers, open a church and more on “We’re The Campbells.” Erica mentioned that people will also get to see that it’s cool to love God. The couple also spoke about going through ups and downs in life including when Warryn got sick.

Warryn in 2008 was diagnosed with kidney cancer and since then has been trying to get men make better food choices. He mentioned that men should go to the doctor more to learn about high blood pressure, heart disease and more. Erica gave a word about how God heals and that all things are possible with Him as long as we believe.

She believes we should pray more and worry less. God will make a way to get us out of the darkest times. Make sure you watch “We’re The Campbells” on TV One 8pm/7c tonight!

