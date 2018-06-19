WTFasho Lebron James Has A Strain Of Weed Named After Him

Many people are still convinced LeBron James will be a Los Angeles Laker next season. He’s got a movie production company in Los Angeles. He’s also got a son committed to playing basketball there. And now, he also has a strain of marijuana named after him — and the city.

The weed is called LA Bron James. As in … L.A. Bron.

Of course, there’s lots of competition for him. Philadelphia, Houston and Boston — among others — are trying to figure out how to get him to join their teams.

The weed angle might not be enough to sway him, but it definitely is unique. (SportsNaut)

