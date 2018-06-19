The Stage Is Set: Michael Jackson Musical Heads To Broadway

The King of Pop is headed to New York.

According to Variety, The Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage announced on Tuesday that a Michael Jackson musical is in the works, inspired by the life of the influential entertainer. The show is expected to play on Broadway in 2020. There is no word on the title of the show or which theater it’ll play in yet.

Music for the project will pull from MJ’s catalogue of hits — including “Thriller,” “Smooth Criminal,” “Beat It,” and “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.” Ballet star and Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) will direct and choreograph the show.

The musical will probably enter the same territory of other “juke box” shows like Jersey Boys, On Your Feet and Beautiful which documented the music of folks like The Four Seasons, Gloria Estefan and Carole King respectively. It’s yet to be revealed if the controversial aspects of Michael’s life – his 2005 child sexual abuse trial, the baby dangling, etc. — will be explored like biopics tend to do. We’ll keep you updated if any major updates should surface.

Until then, are you ready to buy your ticket or nah?

