It’s Lit!: Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y Tease Joint Album On Twitter

The friendly stoners have made fans wait for almost a decade.

Taylor Gang Hosts Medusa Lounge

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Fans have been waiting for a collaborative album from Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y for almost a decade. Well Spitta got fed up and decided to tweet it into reality.

The New Orleans vet types, “@wizkhalifa can’t lie…if there was ever a time it’s this summer bro.. the game is in a twist and we lo-key inspired hella these young niggas to start hustling.. we gotta drop that guideline for them again,that code book “2009” on the anniversary of howfly… u ready loved one?”

Wiz responded, “Let’s do this. 😎 how many songs we got left to finish?”

With over 11,000 likes from fans, it’s only a matter of time before the highly anticipated follow-up to 2009’s “How Fly” is streaming through the clouds.

It’s Lit!: Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y Tease Joint Album On Twitter was originally published on globalgrind.com

