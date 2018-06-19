CLOSE
Watch: Jay Rock Talks His Motorcycle Accident And ‘Redemption’ On The Breakfast Club

It seems like he's finally getting the recognition he deserves

Jay Rock

Source: N/A / TDE Records

Jay Rock is doing big things right now following the release of his album, and the rapper stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about the new project, Redemption, along with everything throughout his life that lead up to this important moment.

Throughout the interview, the Watts native discusses his infamous motorcycle accident from a few years ago, what it’s like having the support of a group like TDE, why he decided to call his project Redemption, & more. It seems like Jay Rock is finally getting some of the recognition he deserves–and you can tell he’s feeling the love from everyone right now.

