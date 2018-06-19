On Tuesday morning, Jeezy announced that he will be joining Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to run the AJC Peachtree Road Race, in an effort to help raise money in support of the city’s youth.

The annual race is now in it’s 48th year, and aims to donate funds to three different nonprofit organizations which all share a common goal of promoting healthy lifestyles and empowering children in order to make smart choices.

Over the course of the next month, Jeezy is set to undergo training and a strict diet that will be shared across social media as he gears up for his fundraising campaign: #JeezyRunsPeachtree. The rapper is also encouraging his celebrity friends and fans to show their support by making their own donation to his cause here. Of course, those who are down for the cause are also being asked to share their support for Jeezy’s effort on their own personal social media accounts as a means to encourage others to donate as well.

The final amount raised is going to be presented to the charities at a special event following Jeezy’s completion of the race on the 4th of July. The Atlanta Track Club’s Kilometer Kids, Jeezy’s Street Dreamz Foundation, and the City of Atlanta, Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Program are going to be the benefitting organizations.

Jeezy commented on the commitment in a press release saying, “I’m excited to be teaming up with Mayor Bottoms to run the iconic Peachtree Road race this year. Health is wealth and it’s a lifestyle. Let’s get it!”

Jeezy And Mayor Keisha Bottoms To Run Annual Race To Raise Money For Atlanta’s Youth was originally published on globalgrind.com

